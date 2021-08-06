Madison health care worker’s body still not recovered after fatal hike

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)-- A 32- year old Madison Health Care worker has died after a fall while hiking on a dangerous mountain peak in Colorado.

Kelly McDermott was reported missing over the weekend after he didn't return from climbing Capitol Peak near Aspen. His body still has not been recovered because of how dangerous the area is. Authorities saying the spot is too difficult to reach after falling rocks injured rescuers.

Friends of McDermott said they feel mountain climbing seemed a natural activity for McDermott and they are in disbelief over his death. However, they say his spirit still shines.

"He just kind of had endless energy and you just kind of thought he would keep on going. He was always a bright light for everyone," Friend of McDermott Kelly Maynard said.

McDermott was known to bike around the state, including Wisconsin's historical markers. He worked as a respiratory therapist at UW Hospital.