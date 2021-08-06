Judge sets $1 million cash bond in Weston stabbing death

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) – A $1 million cash bond has been set for a Weston man accused of stabbing a woman to death in April.

Police say 43-year-old David H. Morris killed Renee Hindes inside a Weston apartment on April 23.

In court today, a Marathon County judge also ordered Morris to have no contact with Hindes’ family.

According to court records, Hindes called police that night because of Morris' behavior. When police arrived and knocked on the door, they say Morris told them there was no reason for law enforcement to be there and he was just boiling silverware.

After several attempts to speak to Morris, police say they began to hear screaming inside the apartment and tried to force their way in. They eventually used a sledgehammer to get in.

Police say when they got the door open Morris ran directly at them with a large knife.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers discharged their weapons, hitting Morris. He was taken to the hospital.

His next court appearance is set for Aug. 6.