Joint practices help NFL teams tackle tedium of camp

NEW YORK (AP) — The monotony of training camp is starting to settle in around the NFL. The sun beats down even hotter. The practices feel longer. And tempers are shorter. Many players are understandably tired of looking at the same faces and plays. That’s where scrimmages against other teams spice it up a bit. The Jets are one of 23 teams scheduled to participate in joint practices in a trend that could increase with the preseason cut from four games to three. The Jets are also one of seven squads along with the Giants, Carolina, Miami, New England, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Rams that will practice against two teams this summer.