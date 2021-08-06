Investigation continues after two attempted break-ins and shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)-- An investigation continues after two attempted break-ins and a shooting, that police say may have been in self- defense.

Officials say a 31-year-old man from Brown County with a criminal record attempted to break into two homes early Thursday morning. Upon responding to the first call, police received another about someone attempting to get into a nearby home.

"The homeowner was able to obtain a firearm, there was a confrontation inside the residence. The person that had come into the house was shot, he was able to leave the residence, he was located just outside by officers who arrested him when they got there," Green Bay Police Department Lieutenant Clint Beguhn said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.