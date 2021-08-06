Hospitals see rise in patients as Delta Variant spreads

(WAOW)-- There has been an uptick in hospital patients as the Delta Variant spreads in the Badger state and across the country.

More than 85 percent of hospital beds are in use and almost 90 percent of ICU beds are taken up in the state. The seven day, daily average of new cases in Wisconsin is back up to a thousand. Doctors say they are worried the surge may tie up important hospital resources.

"We do have a lot of patients that have other diseases like heart disease and cancer. We will get to a point where we can't get those patients into the hospital," Dr. Ann Sheehy of UW Health said.

As COVID-19 and Delta Variant cases increase doctors say more and more people who haven't gotten vaccinated are ending up in the hospital.