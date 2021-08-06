Girl’s injuries consistent with shark bite, a Maryland first

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources says a Pennsylvania girl’s injuries at a beach in Ocean City are consistent with a bite from a sandbar shark and would be a first for the state. Department spokeswoman Megan McGinn-Meals says experts made the determination after reviewing photos of the 12-year-old girl’s injuries. McGinn -Meals says there have been a few unconfirmed reports but this would be Maryland’s first “confirmed, nearshore ocean bite” that’s not fishing-related. The bite left Jordan Prushinski with 42 stitches. Her family says she was in knee-deep water on Monday when when she limped out of the water bleeding from the leg. The family took her to a hospital.