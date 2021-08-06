G7 countries condemn attack on tanker off Oman, blame Iran

BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven leading industrialized countries on Friday jointly condemned last week’s attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea and said evidence indicated Iran was behind the incident. The HV Mercer Street was struck off the coast of Oman on July 29, killing two people _ a Romanian and a British national. The foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States said the attack was “a clear violation of international law.” They added that “all available evidence clearly points to Iran.” Iran has denied being involved.