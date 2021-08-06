Experts warn against hotel scams

(WAOW)-- It's vacation time and you may have saved up all year to take a trip, but just as you've waited all year for vacation, there are scammers waiting all year to rip you off.

A new vacation nightmare, you're on the road with your family and you book a hotel room to stay the night. Regardless of how nice the hotel is, you may not be immune to scammers.

"It's the middle of the night, the phone rings, you answer and they say, 'yeah this is the front desk, we're having trouble running your credit card. Can you give us the number again?' Well, maybe you do it. But that's not the front desk calling, it's just people calling rooms in hotels trying to get people's credit card information," Jim Temmer from the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said.

Another hotel scam includes lobby brochures as they can be fake with bogus phone numbers. You may call to place a food order and give your credit card to pay over the phone. However, the food may never show up. Experts advise makings sure you are dealing with a legitimate business before ordering.