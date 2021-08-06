Chicago house music DJ Paul Johnson dies of COVID-19 at 50

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Johnson, a Chicago house music disc jockey and producer who scored a hit with his 1999 track “Get Get Down,” has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 50. Camille Harry, one of Johnson’s agents, said he died Wednesday morning at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Chicago, where he was hospitalized with COVID-19 on July 17. She said in a statement that he “fought up until the very end” and his death is “a shock to family and fans alike.” The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Johnson was best known for his 1999 track “Get Get Down,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart.