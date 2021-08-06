Black Baptist group renews historic calls for civil rights

The Progressive National Baptist Convention this week marked the 60th anniversary of its forging in the heat of the civil rights movement. The historically Black denomination cited its founders as inspiring new calls for racial justice, against voter suppression and in favor of critical race theory. The denomination held a virtual annual convention with worship, panel discussions and policy resolutions. It denounced voting restrictions approved in multiple Republican-led statehouses and compared those efforts to past suppression of the Black vote. The denomination was created by supporters of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who sought greater church support for the civil rights movement.