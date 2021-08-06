Skip to Content

Asian stocks sink as investors watch for US jobs data

New
12:07 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street rose to a high as investors wait for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the biggest global economy. Shanghai and Seoul declined while Tokyo advanced and Hong Kong was flat. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained after investors were encouraged by a decline in U.S. unemployment claims. They were watching for Friday’s monthly employment report for an indication of how new disease flareups and renewed anti-disease curbs might be affecting hiring and wages.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content