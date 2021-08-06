Area youth baseball, softball figures recognized

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau Youth Baseball and Fastpitch Softball honored the work of men and women who they say had a tangible impact on the lives of young people in the area.

A ceremony took place at Doepke Park, where ten people were introduced on to the organization's "Wall of Fame."

People of many roles were honored, from coaches to board members to game officials.

There was no formal ceremony last year, so both last year's group and this year's group of nominees were recognized.

The organization's president says one quality expressed in every nominee was a high level of commitment.

"Some have been on the board and have been doing it for 50 years. So their level of commitment that they have done and the things they have done are remarkable. Not that every volunteer isn't remarkable, but their efforts step up to a different level," Matt Mayer said.

One person accepting his award had been a coach for decades, and says he was honored to have the role he did.

"I'm very pleased that you chose me. And I'll cherish it. Thank you," Roger Eisenman said.

He says he remembers an area policeman hosted a few baseball players from Michigan named Tom Izzo and Steve Mariucci, who would go on to become national figures in the sports world.

The Wall of Fame was created in 2019; the organization has been around for more than 60 years.