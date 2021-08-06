Area food pantry now offering online ordering to help more families

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- As COVID cases are picking up, food pantries such as the Rhinelander Food Pantry are shifting to online ordering.

Their reasoning: to make sure the families they help still get what they need and stay safe.

Officials say that while this is the first week it's offered, they expect it to pick up.

"We'll see how it goes, I'm hopeful, we've had a pretty good turnout for our first day that we're going to try it, i'm really looking forward to it," said Jane Motowski, General Manager.

While organizers say online ordering is another COVID-19 preventive measure, it also allows people to focus on what they absolutely need-- while assuring that any food they get won't go to waste.

"We were also starting to see some customers not come as often or even stop returning to the pantry. So we really had to look to another way to meet our customers needs," said Courtney Smith, Operations Assistant, Rhinelander Food Pantry.

In the Wausau area, food pantries say they currently don't offer online ordering that could change.

Meanwhile they are taking COVID precautions as well, while ensuring families get food.

"It's a possibility, I mean because we are always you know looking for best practices, benchmarking to see whos doing what that works," said Donna Ambrose, Executive Director, The Neighbor's Place.

For those that may need assistance in registering and ordering food, the pantry says they're more than happy to help.

"We invite anyone to give us a call we can walk a new household through registration on the phone, we're more than happy to complete that online order form with someone over the phone," Smith said.

The first online orders will be picked up on Saturday.

Those that are looking to place an online order can do so here and you can also register for the food pantry here.

You can contact the Rhinelander Food Pantry at 715-369-7237.