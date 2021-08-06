Active spell of weather ahead

There will be quite a few chances for showers and storms the next few days so make sure to be prepared. Each day moving forward does have a chance for severe weather as well and heavy downpours will likely bring a few inches of rainfall to the state.

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and humid with a slim chance of showers especially south of Marathon county.

High: Upper 70s to Low 80s Wind: SSW 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog.

Low: 64 Wind: Light NE

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and muggy with showers and storms likely, strongest later in the afternoon.

High: 79 Wind: SE 5-12

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of heavy rain and a few strong storms.

Low: 66

Sunday: Mainly cloudy and muggy with periods of showers and t-storms. Heavy rain is possible.

High: 82

This weekend will be far from the nicest weather we will see this year. If you plan on being outdoors it will be a good idea to keep your eyes on the skies or at least your weather radar. Saturday will likely begin dry with mostly cloudy skies and humid weather. Shower chances at this point are forecast to hit as early as 10 AM however the heaviest rain will likely hold off until the later hours. There is a level 1 to level 2 risk for severe weather late Saturday into Sunday morning however the strongest band of storms will likely not form until the early morning hours of Sunday. High wind and hail will be the main weather threat.

While the location is still up in the air, most weather forecast models have the strongest storms moving through the area from midnight Saturday into 9 AM Monday morning. Fortunately, with this being an overnight event with little chance of tornadoes, the brunt of the weather will hit when people are asleep. It may be a good idea to bring in anything you do not want to be impacted by high winds and hail Saturday afternoon to reduce any damage.

After the strongest storms move out Sunday there will be yet another chance for rain in the afternoon. While most of the energy in the atmosphere will have been used up in the morning, there could still be a few strong cells Sunday evening. Otherwise, there is a chance for rain most of the day Sunday, so you will likely want to wear something water-resistant that won't be too uncomfortable amidst muggy weather.

Moving into the workweek, there will remain a chance (albeit smaller) for showers and storms in the afternoon Monday-Wednesday. Temperatures will also climb during this time from the low 80s to the upper 80s. Fortunately, following Wednesday, high pressure should step in bringing much brighter and comfortable weather.

Pollen count for 8-6-21 is: Grass = 2 (Low) | Ragweed = 1 (Low)

Have a great end to the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 06-August 2021

On August 6 in weather history:

1987 - Afternoon thunderstorms deluged Milwaukee, WI, with 6.84 inches of rain, including more than five inches in two hours, breaking all previous rainfall records for the city. Floodwaters were four feet deep at the Milwaukee County Stadium, and floodwaters filled the basement of the main terminal at the airport. Flooding caused 5.9 million dollars damage and claimed the life of one person. Death Valley, CA, reported a morning low of 97 degrees. A midday thunderstorm deluged Birmingham AL with nearly six inches of rain in one hour. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)