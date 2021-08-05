Yola embraces wide musical range on empowering new record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — British-born singer Yola fully embraces a multi-genre style on “Stand For Myself.” It follows her 2019 debut album that earned her four Grammy nominations. The daughter of immigrants from Ghana and Barbados says she has felt pressure to assimilate and tamp down her Blackness. Her new album addresses that journey through inequalities and tokenism as she spreads her musical branches wide with classic pop and ‘70s era R&B and soul. During the pandemic, she learned to play guitar like rock pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe for an acting role in an upcoming Baz Luhrmann film.