WVa lawsuit against opioid makers set for 2021 trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the state of West Virginia accusing several opioid manufacturers of misrepresenting the risks of their painkilling drugs will go to trial next April. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says a group of state judges in Kanawha County granted a motion by the state to expedite the trial. The lawsuits were previously filed separately in Boone County in August 2019. Teva Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Endo Health Solutions are accused of violating the state Consumer Credit and Protection Act and causing a public nuisance. Morrisey says the companies engaged in strategic campaigns to deceive prescribers.