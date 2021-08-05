Wausau man honored with prestigious award from EAA

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Wausau man has received a prestigious award from the Experimental Aircraft Association(EAA)

Keith Kocourek received a 'Lindy Award' named after Charles Lindbergh. The awards are given for high achievements in aircraft construction and/or restoration.

It is considered the highest award available in the world in those areas.

The award is given for Grand Champion(Gold), Reserve Grand Champion(Silver) and Champion(Bronze) in 11 different categories that range from homebuilt aircraft and vintage airplanes to warbirds and ultralights.

Kocourek received a Gold Lindy in the category of Customized Contemporary for his 1965 de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver.

The award given is one of fewer than 75 top awards given to more than 3,100 show planes eligible for judging at EAA AirVenture.