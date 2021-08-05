Virgin Galactic restarts space-trip sales at $450,000 and up

Virgin Galactic is selling tickets for space flights again, just weeks after founder Richard Branson rode a rocket-powered plane to more than 50 miles above the Earth. Tickets aren’t cheap. Virgin Galactic is setting prices to start at $450,000 a seat. The company announced the sales as it reported Thursday that it lost $94 million in the second quarter. Costs for overhead and sales jumped from a year earlier. Revenue was just $571,000, barely enough to cover one seat on a future flight.