The four year maintenance deactivated thousands on Wisconsin voters

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Over 14,000 central Wisconsin voters are no longer registered to vote after a bi-annual wash of the voter poll.

The four year maintenance is a state statute that happens every two years.

Used as an effort to clean out anyone who moved, died and or no longer wish to vote.

Wisconsin voting officials sent out mailings to anyone registered who hasn't voted in the last four years.

The mailing went out on June 15 and those subject to deactivation had thirty days to mail back the postcard saying if they would like to stay registered or not.

As of July 31 anyone who did not return the mailing have been removed from the poll books.

"So we just went through the 2020 election and if we have a voter who has not voted in the past four years which goes back to November of 2016 they would be getting a postcard at the address they are registered at." said Wood County Clerk Trent Miner.

For anyone deactivated from voting they can re-register to vote. Registration can take place in at the clerks office, in the mail or online with a Wisconsin drivers license or a State issued ID.

Voters can also register at the poll on the day of an elections with proof of residence, Wisconsin drivers license or a State issued ID.