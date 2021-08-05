Summer funding helped school districts address disparities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Even before the pandemic, student experiences over the summer divided heavily on socioeconomic lines. As school districts and community organizations respond to increased demand and need for summer programming, part of that work is focused on overcoming persistent barriers to access for families. An infusion of philanthropic and public funding, including at least $1.2 billion in federal stimulus money, has allowed districts to invest in expanded partnerships with community organizations, to provide support services and to retain staff for the summer to address those challenges.