Smoke Clouds From Wildfires Are Causing More Fires

We have been talking about our air quality a lot lately. Wildfires in California and Canada are behind it. We haven’t really had an issue with smoke-infused storm clouds, like places where the wildfires are. These clouds are identified as pyroCbs. 61 have been identified (via satellites) in North America this year as of July 29, 2021, about the halfway point of the fire season.

Pyro-Cumulus clouds

There was an outbreak of 10- pyroCbs along the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border (Canada) July 16. There was a “monster pyroCb” that exploded on June 30th above western Canada and spread across more than 62,000 square miles (bigger than Wisconsin). A GOES satellite observed the storm unleashing huge burst of lightning. Nearly 113,000 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. Because smoke particles in pyroCbs limit the size of water droplets, the thunderstorms produce minimal rain. So the burst of lightning may have sparked new fires.