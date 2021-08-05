Ready to hire your first employee? Prep with these 6 steps

Americans have started millions of new businesses in the last 18 months. As those businesses grow, many owners will consider hiring their first employees. A business owner who realizes they need help first needs to figure out if they can afford to hire someone. After that, they should seek professional support from a bookkeeper, accountant, lawyer and HR professional. This team can help business owners set up accounting and payroll systems and put policies in place that set new employees up for success. Finally, there’s the mindset shift: Business owners need to prepare to relinquish some control over their day-to-day operations.