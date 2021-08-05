Periods of Rain

We find ourselves in a busier weather pattern across Wisconsin through the weekend and even into next week. It will be fairly humid at times as well.

The first weak front is crossing our area Thursday evening causing some scattered showers. They don’t look too heavy and rain amounts probably will be around 0.10 inch or less for many spots through early Friday morning. Lows will be around the low to mid 60s with southwest winds around 5 mph becoming south. That weak front will stall over the southern half of the state Friday. As such we still have a 30% chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms. However most of the daylight hours could be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. It will feel a bit muggy with dew points in the mid 60s. Highs should reach the low 80s or upper 70s with southwest winds of 5-10 mph.

Very moist air will continue flowing into Wisconsin from the south this weekend. This coupled with fronts over the state and a vigorous upper level disturbance should bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Some of the storms could be strong, although at this point we are not expecting a major severe weather outbreak. Certainly pockets of heavy rain are likely, especially late Saturday and much of Sunday. In general, rain totals could be around 1 to 2 inches this weekend, but it wouldn’t surprise me if a few locations get upwards of 3 inches! Be prepared to go inside as those thunderstorms and downpours approach for your safety. Temperatures looks relatively seasonal with highs from the mid 70s to low 80s and the lows should stay in the mid to low 60s.

There might be some rain leftover early Monday then sunshine should break out. It will be a steamy day with highs soaring to the upper 80s.

Yet another front will push in Tuesday and hang over Wisconsin into Wednesday. Thus, we have a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms again. There probably will be some breaks of sunshine as well. Highs may reach about 88 on Tuesday and 85 on Wednesday.

Cooler and less humid air could work in for next Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. That cool down may not last long. Several models suggest a large dome of hot air could build in from the west for the weekend of August 14th. Stay tuned for updates!

Pollen report from Thursday morning: Ragweed moderate - 11 Grass low - 2

Have an enjoyable evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 5-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1961 - The temperature at Ice Harbor Dam, WA, soared to 118 degrees to equal the state record established at Wahluke on the 24th of July in 1928. The afternoon high of 111 degrees at Havre, MT, was an all-time record for that location. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Severe thunderstorms raked eastern South Dakota. The thunderstorms spawned half a dozen tornadoes, produced softball size hail at Bowdle, and produced wind gusts to 90 mph south of Watertown. Hot weather continued in eastern Texas. Afternoon highs of 100 degrees at Houston and 106 degrees at Waco equaled records for the date. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)