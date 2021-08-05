More agencies assisting in Oneida County homicide case

Rhinelander, Wis. (WAOW) -- The search for Hannah Miller's killer is now in its second month.

Spanning multiple states with federal agents now investigating.

"It feels like it's been the longest month ever and in someways it feels like it just happened," said Ali Hoffhein, best friend of Hannah Miller.

Hannah Miller's friends still grieving her death a month later, but trying to keep her memory alive.

"Just trying to do little things, she loved ice cream so every time I get ice cream I think of her and laugh," Hoffhein said.

Christopher Anderson allegedly shot Miller and left her on the side of the road near highway 8 in Pelican.

More than a month later, the investigation is now spanning multiple states with the FBI and US Marshals Service helping.

"We know that he has been in the Rhinelander community for awhile now at least a year. So we know that people have had some connections with him, so we're asking anybody who has not come forward to law enforcement yet or anybody that receives any new information from him to contact us," said Captain Terri Hook, Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

At this time law enforcement says they believe Anderson is out of the Oneida county area, but feel confident he will be found and brought back to the area.

"When he is arrested, it depends on where he is in the state or not as to how that process will go but he will be prosecuted for the murder of Hannah Miller," Hook said.

Miller's friends just hoping anyone with information comes forward.

"I think healing will start when he is brought to justice," Hoffhein said.

Anyone who knows anything about Anderson's location should call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.