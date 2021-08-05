Mid-State Technical College forgiving some student debt

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Mid-State Technical College is using COVID-19 funds to help reduce student debt.

Officials say they'll use $600,000 from their institutional American Rescue Plan funding to cut $500 dollars from students' existing debt.

That will help about 800 students who attended college during the pandemic between Spring 2020 and Spring 2021.

There's also an additional $500 available through an application.

"Covid was and really continues to be a very challenging time for our students," said Mandy Lang, Vice President of Student Services and Enrollment Management at Mid-State Technical College. "This was one way that we're supporting our students during this time and it allows these students some relief while continuing their hard work in achieving their goals."

As of now, the $500 will zero out the balances of about 400 students.

For more information, click here.