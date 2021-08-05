McConnell: Democrats ‘won’t get our help’ to lift debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says his Republicans will oppose raising the federal debt limit if Democrats pursue their $3.5 trillion plan to strengthen social and environment programs. The Kentucky Republican’s threat was the most explicit he’s been about his desire to force Democrats into either of two unpalatable options. They could either take the politically unpopular step of unilaterally renewing the government’s ability borrowing authority, or to pare back President Joe Biden’s domestic policy agenda. His remarks suggest a showdown between the two parties, with the government’s financial soundness in the balance, may loom.