Lunch on the River’s school supply drive helps students

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Summer is alive in Wisconsin Rapids but the upcoming school year is on everyone's mind.

As families begin to prepare for school to start, the city decided to offer a helping hand.

The Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce partnered with United Way to host Stuff the Bus.

Hosted at the cities weekly event Lunch on the River, community members had the opportunity to bring supplies or a make a monetary donation.

CEO of United Way of South Wood County and Adams County Tari Jahns said "It's about taking care of our kids and making sure they what they need to be successful. They are our future leaders the future of our community and who better to take care of then out children."

Any student who has free or reduced lunch is eligible receive a donation but United Way will not exclude any student in need.

Currently over 700 students are registered to receive school supplies.

Donations will be given out on August 20 and 21.

For more information on donations happening in your area call 211.