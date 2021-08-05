Italy wins US case as it seeks to reclaim marble statue

MILAN (AP) — Italy has won a legal victory in its bid to reclaim an ancient marble statue it asserts was stolen after it turned up in the possession of a New York antiquities dealer. A U.S. district court in New York on Monday threw out a case brought by the Safani Gallery, which paid $152,625 in 2017 for the sculpture depicting the head of Alexander the Great dating Augustan Age of 300 B.C. The gallery argued unsuccessfully that Italy forfeited its protection from lawsuits under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. The statue remains in the possession of the Manhattan district attorney’s office, while ownership is still disputed.