IT Administrator – WAOW

WAOW, the ABC affiliate serving the Wausau, Wisconsin television market is seeking a highly motivated IT Administrator for its award-winning operation. As a key member of the engineering team, the IT Administrator will provide and perform all information technology support for the station including IT policies and procedures, equipment maintenance for WAN/LAN/VPN, wireless access points, domain controllers, Cisco VOIP phone systems and PC workstations.

Tasks include but are not limited to:

• Active Directory management

• Desktop support for local and remote users

• Design, implement and maintain computer/network security policies

• Work with corporate engineering and 3rd party vendors to configure, install, and maintain switches, routers, servers, NAS and other hardware and software

• Provide capital budgetary support and advice for selection and replacement of equipment

Skills preferences and requirements:

• Degree in IT related field, or equivalent combination of education and work experience required

• Microsoft, Cisco, CompTIA and other industry certifications are a plus

• Experience with Active Directory administration, remote desktop applications, VPN, and Office 365 required

• Experience in broadcast television or a related field preferred

• Experience with Avid, iNews, Imagine automation, Ross Overdrive and Vantage transcoding system a plus

Physical Requirements:

Ability to lift and carry 50 lbs. Occasional climbing, kneeling, and crawling may be required for cable installations. Position requires a driver's license. Typical hours are Monday-Friday; however, all engineering staff are on call 24/7.

At WAOW, we work hard and play hard! We offer a competitive salary and excellent benefits package. If you are interested in joining our team and enjoying what you do and who you work with every day, please send your resume to:

Jeff Fass, Chief Engineer

WAOWTelevision, Inc.

jfass@waow.com

WAOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer