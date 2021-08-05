Israeli defense minister threatens Iran with military action

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s defense minister is warning that his country is prepared to strike Iran. Benny Gantz issued the threat Thursday against Islamic Republic after a fatal drone strike on a oil tanker at sea that his nation blamed on Tehran. That tanker is managed by a firm owned by an Israeli billionaire. The U.S. and the United Kingdom similarly blamed Iran for the attack, but no country has offered evidence or intelligence to support their claims. Iran, which along with its regional militia allies have launched similar drone attacks, has denied being involved. Israel is lobbying countries for action at the United Nations over the assault.