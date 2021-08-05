Humid “Dog Days” of Summer returning

The weather is changing toward more heat and humidity but it will be a slow process. You probably will not get too uncomfortable until early next week. As the humidity increases so will the rain chances.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with a few scattered showers and t-storms during the afternoon.

High: 81 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or storms.

Low: 64 Wind: SSW 5-10

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy and more humid with a 30% chance showers or isolated storms.

High: 80 Wind: SW around 10

Our first chance of rain this week will come today. A weak trough of low pressure will move in from the west and bring a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm to the region during the afternoon. Before the scattered showers move in, high temps will likely climb up to around 80. It will also be a little breezy today with southwest winds at 10-20 mph. This same weather system will linger over the southern and eastern parts of Wisconsin on Friday and this is close enough for a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm to develop once again. Otherwise, there will be more clouds than sun for the last day of the workweek and it will be more humid. Highs on Friday will be seasonal – around 80 degrees.

The mugginess will continue over the weekend as the rain and storms chances increase. Another trough of low pressure will approach Northcentral Wisconsin from the west and bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. For Saturday, it looks like the heavier activity will probably hold off until the evening hours. There is a chance of some stronger storms as well. The mercury should reach the low 80s on Saturday and the low to mid 80s on Sunday.

Early next week will be the warmest period of the forecast with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 on Monday and Tuesday and then slightly cooler weather will develop for Wednesday and Thursday. There is still a small chance of a few scattered storms from Monday through Wednesday as the weather remains quite humid.

Pollen Count Yesterday August 4th, Pollen Ragweed 2 (low)

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 5 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1843 - A spectacular cloudburst near Philadelphia turned the small creeks and streams entering the Delaware River into raging torrents. As much as sixteen inches of rain fell in just three hours. Flooding destroyed thirty-two county bridges, and caused nineteen deaths. It is believed that several small tornadoes accompanied the torrential rains, one of which upset and sank more than thirty barges on the Schuylkill River. (David Ludlum)