Four injured in two separate Wood Co. motorcycle crashes

Wood County, Wis. (WAOW) -- Four people were hurt Wednesday in two separate Wood County motorcycle crashes.

The first happened at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 73 and County Road Z.

The Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle with two people on it was heading west on Hwy 73, when a car turned onto the highway and hit it.

All three were taken to nearby hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash.

The other crash happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office says a 46-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman was heading north on Highway 13 when she struck a curb and lost control.

She was airlifted to a nearby hospital where they say she's in critical condition.