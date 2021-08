Embattled HFPA announces reforms to bylaws, membership

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Thursday announced reforms to its bylaws and an overhaul of its membership process in a bid to diversify its ranks and potentially restore the heavily criticized Golden Globes. The embattled 83-member press association voted 63 to 19 in favor of the new measures, including the election of a new board that will for the first time also include several non-member directors. The HFPA, which has long been populated by little-known international journalists who seldom publish, also voted to expand its membership. Studios and stars earlier this year said they would boycott the Globes after reports of unethical behavior and a total lack of Black members. NBC said it won’t air the Globes in 2022.