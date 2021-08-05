Casino giant MGM Resorts selling land to New York-based firm

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A New York-based real estate investment firm will emerge as the largest landholder on the Las Vegas Strip under a $17.2 billion property deal between landholding affiliates of casino giants Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International. The deal between VICI Properties Inc. and Las Vegas-based MGM Growth Properties involves companies with properties in 15 states. But an MGM official says customers should see no changes. VICI owns properties and leases them back to hospitality and entertainment operators. The transaction is expected to close by next summer. It easily ranks among the biggest real estate deals ever on the Las Vegas Strip.