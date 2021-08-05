Businesses revisit mask requirements

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- It may be time to mask up in stores once more as businesses across the country revisit their mask guidelines. Depending on where you go, it's either the employees, customers, or both.

As the Delta Variant spreads across the country and health officials urge vaccinations, many are once again encouraging mask wearing in public.

Kohls, Home Depot, McDonalds, and Target are a few changing up their rules.

McDonalds told News 9 they are requiring customers and employees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status in areas of high transmission.

Target said they are also requiring their workers to wear masks and are requesting customers wear them as well. They told News 9 they will continue to follow CDC guidelines and keep their safety protocols in place.

An area resident said he disagrees with masks as a whole.

"I base my opinions and my lifestyle on evidence based medicine. And all of the evidence based medicine, whether they be observational trials or clinical trials, placebo, controlled, randomized, masks do not work period," Three Lakes resident Mark Obukowicz said.

Others preferred not to go on camera but said they agree with stores masking decisions. Obukowicz said though he disagrees with masks he agrees it should be the store's call.

"You get into that whole issue of can they determine their own policy because the are a privately owned business," Obukowicz said.

Other stores haven't made decisions yet. Kwik Trip saying they are monitoring the situation before making a decision and Menards told News Nine they are keeping options in consideration.

"It is truly unfortunate that it even needs to be discussed, but it is something that may have to possibly be considered in the future in light of the present trend," a Menards Representative told News Nine.

If you are interested in knowing if your area is considered a level of high transmission, you can find that information here.