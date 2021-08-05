Brazil’s chief justice nixes peace talks with Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s chief justice says he cancelled a meeting that had been intended to mollify President Jair Bolsonaro and avert institutional crisis after the far-right leader continued railing against the court’s justices. After the justice’s comments Thursday, Bolsonaro ratcheted up his attacks and said one of the justices doesn’t want clean elections next year. Analysts say the chief justice’s move escalates an institutional crisis ahead of next year’s presidential election. Bolsonaro is trailing former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in early polls and has sown doubt about the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, without providing proof and in spite of authorities’ assurances that the system is trustworthy.