Wisconsin Rapids police attempting to locate woman, check on wellbeing of child

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is working to locate the mother of a child. They say they are also trying to locate her 2-month-old child to check on the child's wellbeing

This all stems from what the department says is a possible child neglect and abuse case.

On Wednesday, police were attempting to check on the wellbeing of the child and then attempted to contact Haley Pelot who is the child's mother.

Pelot reportedly saw officers, got into a vehicle with a male driver and the vehicle took off.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver reportedly did not stop and fled.

Authorities say a vehicle pursuit ensued but they determined the child could be in the car and immediately stopped for the child's safety.

Police are looking for a 2002 Toyota Camry with a black front bumper and a Wisconsin license plate of AHY-5345.

A Department of Corrections warrant has been issued for Pelot, who is 5'01" 120 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Wood County Dispatch Center at 715-421-8701 or the Wood County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-325-6867.