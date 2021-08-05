August 2021 Jefferson Award: Don Wiensch

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau volunteer receives a Jefferson Award for reaching out to help others.

Don Wiensch retired in 2010.

But boredom set in.

"My wife and I sat down in 2012 and I told her I have to find something to do," Don Wiensch says. " I wanted to be a volunteer driver."

On week later, the Marathon County Transportation Program (MCTP) put out a call for volunteers.

"We are really blessed to have him," MCTP manager Jenny McKenzie says. "He takes people to medical appointments and shopping and picks up foster kids--he is a great all around driver for us."

Don's wife of 53 years often accompanies him on the drives.

In the past nine years, he has driven thousands of miles and helped hundreds of people 60 or older and people with disabilities who face transportation issues.

Don enjoys every miles he puts in.

"Getting out and helping people is more beneficial than sitting around --I feel good about it."