Area art boutique selling ‘Cards for a Cause’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area woman is giving back to the community through art.

JN Creations in Wausau is holding an event called 'Cards for a Cause.'

50% of the profits from the cards she is selling are being donated to different organizations each month.

This month, the money will be donated to The Neighbors Place.

The owner says that so far, she's gotten support from the community.

"Everyones just been so supportive, it's actually a little overwhelming like I said earlier kind of surreal," said Julie Navarro, Owner, and Artist at JN Creations LLC. "Just people have been so excited that I'm here."

