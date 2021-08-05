Airstrikes pummel Taliban in south; insurgents gain in north

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan defense ministry says its air force has carried out more airstrikes against Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan, while the insurgent force makes additional gains in the country’s north. In a statement, they say air strikes were carried out across the country on Thursday, including in the southern Helmand province where the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah is being fiercely contested. The Taliban control of nine of the city’s 10 police districts. Residents in Lashkar Gah reported heavy bombing near the government radio and television station, which is under Taliban control.