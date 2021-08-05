3 hit by rockfall while trying to recover hiker’s body

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say three people trying to recover the body of a hiker on a Colorado mountain were injured Wednesday, one seriously, after being hit by a “massive rockfall” likely triggered by other climbers above them. The incident on Capitol Peak near Aspen delayed the recovery of the body of Kelly McDermott of Madison, Wisconsin, which was spotted by a search helicopter earlier in the day. He had been reported missing after failing to return from a climb of the 14,137-foot mountain. The Pitkin County undersheriff says it may take some time to recover it because of its precarious location.