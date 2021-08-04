With the school year coming up, health officials say it’s time to go to sleep early

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- While your kids are enjoying the summer and staying up late, pediatricians say the time is now for them to start going to bed early to get on a good sleep schedule.

Health officials say that 50% of kids have sleep problems, and that can have a negative effect in the classroom, such as attention problems and learning difficulties.

Depending on your kids' age, health officials say that anywhere from 8 to 13 hours of sleep is recommended.

"Making sleep a priority for the entire family during the school year really helps, if parents model that good sleep hygiene kids are most likely to follow suit and just keep that routine going and that's why it's really important to keep that routine going even on the weekend," said Dr. Aleesa Fedt, Pediatrician at Marshfield Clinic.

Health officials also say that a good sleep schedule won't just improve mental health, but it can have a positive effect on physical health as well.