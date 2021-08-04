WEC deactivates over 205,000 voter registrations

MADISON (WKOW) — Over 205,000 voters are have been deactivated in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Check out all of our political coverage here.

The voter roll removal comes after two separate “maintenance processes.” The first of these processes being required after general elections to identify those registered but haven’t voted in four years and contact them through mail. Voters are deactivated if they do not respond to the mailing or if they do not want to remain registered.

“The first group of more than 174,000 voters we deactivated have not voted in the past four years and did not respond to a mailing,” said Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

A second, separate group of more than 31,000 voters from the 2019 ERIC Movers List mailing, which identifies voters that may have moved, were also deactivated on July 31, according to Wolfe.

“The Wisconsin Elections Commission and its staff take voter list maintenance very seriously,” Wolfe said. “The WEC is working every day to help local election officials keep the registration lists current by identifying and removing deceased voters, people serving felony sentences, and others who are ineligible to vote.”

Those deactivated that still want to be an active voter can reregister online or at their municipal clerk.