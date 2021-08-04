Vaccination clinic to be held at Wisconsin Valley Fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Marathon County Health Department is holding a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday at the Wisconsin Valley Fair.

The clinic held from 12-8 p.m. will be in the northwest wing of the Marathon County Fairgrounds Exhibition Building.

There are no appointments needed, walk-ins are welcome, and anyone twelve years and older can get the vaccine.

The clinic will have the Pfizer as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.