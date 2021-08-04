US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official says.
The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country.
No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel. But eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.
Coronavirus Resources
- Are you fully vaccinated? Click here for guidance from the CDC.
- Click here for the latest information from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
- Looking for local information on the COVID-19 vaccine? Click here.
- Click here for News 3 WSIL’s latest coronavirus coverage.