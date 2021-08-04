Unvaccinated, hospitalized: Patient now advocates for shots

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is regretting his decision to not get the coronavirus vaccine as he recovers from a hospital stay and prays for a 22-year-old nephew who is in intensive care on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma. Cedric Daniels of Gonzales says both he and Joshua Bradstreet Contreras became ill a few days after they saw each other in New Orleans. Each was the only member of his household to not be vaccinated. Their inoculated relatives have not gotten sick. Daniels says he now wants to get a vaccine and thinks others should get vaccinated as well. Doctors say if his nephew survives, he will be in for a long, slow recovery.