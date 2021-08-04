Toyota reports record profit amid pandemic, keeps forecasts

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is reporting a record 897.8 billion yen, or $8.2 billion, profit for the fiscal first quarter, underlining the Japanese automaker’s resilience even amid the coronavirus pandemic. Quarterly sales soared 73% to 7.94 trillion yen, or $73 billion, also a record for the maker of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models. Worries remain, such as the ongoing shortage of semiconductors and the rising costs of materials, according to Toyota. Toyota kept its annual forecasts unchanged at a 2.3 trillion yen profit, and 9.6 million vehicles in expected global retail sales.