State lawmaker accused of kicking boy: Stress caused ‘mania’

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas legislator accused of kicking a high school student in the testicles has surrendered his state substitute teacher’s license. Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel of Wellsville also said Wednesday that extreme stress caused what he called an isolated episode of mania with psychotic features. Samsel disclosed in a Facebook post that he has seen mental health professionals over the past three months and surrendered his substitute teacher’s license Tuesday. He faces three misdemeanor criminal charges of battery following what the local prosecutor described as rude, insulting or angry” interactions with two Wellsville High School students during an April 28 art class. His next court hearing is Aug. 16.