Solar energy debate continues in Wood County

SARATOGA, Wis. (WAOW) -- A meeting intended to answer questions related to health effects of solar energy did not stay that way.

“We’re talking about panels that can be replaced. So why would you just say whatever, we’re done with it, let’s just move on to the next project,” an unnamed resident said.

The town of Saratoga has two solar energy projects that have been proposed in the last few years, one expected to be completed next year.

Both proposed projects, the Wood County Solar Project and the Saratoga Solar Project, would occupy portions of the old Golden Sands Dairy property.

While some points needed further clarification, one of the main conclusions brought up by the presenter through his research: solar energy is safe.

“I look at this and I do not think that dust is a public health concern based on what I have seen," University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire geology professor Kent Syverson said.

Not just safe, but safe on multiple levels, saying they’re not likely to cause pollution and the electromagnetic fields involved are not likely to cause cancer.

“Contamination from herbicide application is unlikely to impact public health in the town of Saratoga,” Syverson added.

But people still had their own concerns.

“So I am very concerned when they’re applying herbicides...and how does that happen?" Town of Saratoga supervisor Gail Kretschmer said.

“[Another resident] was concerned with heavy metals in the solar panels and she presented pages and pages of documentation to me,” Town of Saratoga supervisor Bill Leichtnam said.

Some questions needing to be directed to other departments in attendance like how infrastructure would be implemented and how the transition period would work.

Officials also assuring people they don’t want or intend to harm anyone as a result of these projects.