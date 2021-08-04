Report: Man blames voices in head for deadly shooting

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting two people at a Southern California movie theater is blaming voices in his head that he says tormented him for months. The Riverside Press-Enterprise says Joseph Jimenez confessed to the July 26 killing during a Wednesday jailhouse interview in Riverside County. He is charged with shooting 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas at the Corona theater. Jimenez says he shot them because he believed it was the only way to save his loved ones after voices said they were going to be killed. Jimenez, who says he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, is facing arraignment Thursday on murder charges.